US tin plate exports up 27.1 percent in May

Monday, 25 July 2022 19:30:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 10,669 mt in May 2022, up 27.1 percent from April and up 40.7 percent from May 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $14.4 million in May, compared to $10.3 million in the previous month and $6.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in May with 3,659 mt, compared to 1,748 mt in April and 1,817 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,317 mt; Pakistan, with 1,283 mt; and India, with 1,028 mt.