US tin plate exports up 24.8 percent in August

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 21:16:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 36,195 mt in August 2022, up 24.8 percent from July and up 59.6 percent from August 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $12.4 million in August, compared to $9.3 million in the previous month and $6.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in August with 3,573 mt, compared to 2,145 mt in July and 1,524 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,889 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in August.


