US tin plate exports up 24.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 20:17:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,807 mt in January 2021, up 24.6 percent from December but down 8.6 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.9 million in January, compared to $6.1 million in the previous month and $6.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in January with 2,378 mt, compared to 2,004 mt in December and 1,247 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included India, with 1,949 mt; Mexico, with 1,651 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,115 mt.