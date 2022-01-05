US tin plate exports up 23.7 percent in October

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 20:23:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,165 mt in October 2021, up 23.7 percent from September but down 29.1 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $8.1 million in October, compared to $7.5 million in the previous month and $9.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in October with 2,911 mt, compared to 1,907 mt in September and 983 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,428 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in October.