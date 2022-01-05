﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate exports up 23.7 percent in October

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 20:23:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,165 mt in October 2021, up 23.7 percent from September but down 29.1 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $8.1 million in October, compared to $7.5 million in the previous month and $9.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in October with 2,911 mt, compared to 1,907 mt in September and 983 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,428 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in October.


Tags: trading  imp/exp statistics  North America  tinplate  USA  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Jan

US HDG imports up 27.4 percent in November
16 Dec

US plates in coil exports down 7.2 percent in October
15 Dec

US CRC exports up 17.4 percent in October
10 Dec

US HDG exports down 6.8 percent in October
09 Dec

US tin plate imports down 36.3 percent in October