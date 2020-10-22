﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate exports up 16.9 percent in August

Thursday, 22 October 2020 21:13:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,618 mt in August 2020, up 16.9 percent from July but down 6.6 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $5.2 million in August, compared to $4.7 million in the previous month and $6.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in August with 1,201 mt, compared to 1,158 mt in July and 198 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included India, with 1,198 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in August.


Tags: USA  trading  North America  imp/exp statistics  flats  tinplate  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Oct

US plates in coil exports up 4.3 percent in August
09  Oct

US HDG exports up 12.3 percent in August
09  Oct

US plates in coil imports down 19.6 percent in August
01  Oct

US CRC imports up 3.9 percent in August
28  Sep

US HDG imports down 24.2 percent in August