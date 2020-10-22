US tin plate exports up 16.9 percent in August

Thursday, 22 October 2020 21:13:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,618 mt in August 2020, up 16.9 percent from July but down 6.6 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $5.2 million in August, compared to $4.7 million in the previous month and $6.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in August with 1,201 mt, compared to 1,158 mt in July and 198 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included India, with 1,198 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in August.