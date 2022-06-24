US tin plate exports up 10.1 percent in April

Friday, 24 June 2022 18:43:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,393 mt in April 2022, up 10.1 percent from March and up 14.6 percent from April 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $10.3 million in April, compared to $10.5 million in the previous month and $7.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in April with 2,412 mt, compared to 2,442 mt in March and 1,832 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,748 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,286 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in April.