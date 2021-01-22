﻿
US tin plate exports down 9.4 percent in November

Friday, 22 January 2021 20:24:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 10,432 mt in November 2020, down 9.4 percent from October but up 11.5 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $7.1 million in November, compared to $9.6 million in the previous month and $6.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to India in November with 2,275 mt, compared to 2,242 mt in October and 1,914 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Pakistan, with 2,070 mt; Canada, with 1,779 mt; and Mexico, with 1,692 mt.


