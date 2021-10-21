﻿
US tin plate exports down 9.2 percent in August

Thursday, 21 October 2021 22:22:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 6,083 mt in August 2021, down 9.2 percent from July and down 21.3 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.7 million in August, compared to $7.1 million in the previous month and $5.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in August with 1,575 mt, compared to 1,503 mt in July and 1,201 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,524 mt; and Mexico, with 1,446 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in August.


