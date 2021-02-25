﻿
English
US tin plate exports down 32.2 percent in December

Thursday, 25 February 2021 21:14:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,070 mt in December 2020, down 32.2 percent from November and down 17.9 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.1 million in December, compared to $7.1 million in the previous month and $5.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in December with 2,004 mt, compared to 1,779 mt in November and 945 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,557 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,015 mt.


