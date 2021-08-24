US tin plate exports down 2.7 percent in June

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 21:10:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,376 mt in June 2021, down 2.7 percent from May but up 26.3 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.9 million in June, compared to $6.8 million in the previous month and $4.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in June with 1,749 mt, compared to 1,055 mt in May and 1,051 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,448 mt; and Canada, with 1,184 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in June.