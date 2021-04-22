US tin plate exports down 2.6 percent in February

Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:55:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,579 mt in February 2021, down 2.6 percent from January but up 1.9 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.8 million in February, compared to $6.9 million in the previous month and $5.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in February with 1,846 mt, compared to 1,652 mt in January and 1,046 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,725 mt; India, with 1,276 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,031 mt.