﻿
US tin plate exports down 19.4 percent in October

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 21:11:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,443 mt in October 2022, down 19.4 percent from September but up 3.4 percent from October 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $9.4 million in October, compared to $12.3 million in the previous month and $8.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in October with 2,988 mt, compared to 4,247 mt in September and 1,428 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,589 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in October.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

