US tin plate exports down 13.9 percent in December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 5,529 mt in December 2021, down 13.9 percent from November and down 21.8 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.0 million in December, compared to $7.4 million in the previous month and $6.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in December with 1,387 mt, compared to 1,475 mt in November and 1,015 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,342 mt; and Canada, with 1,044 mt.