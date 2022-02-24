﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate exports down 13.9 percent in December

Thursday, 24 February 2022 21:21:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 5,529 mt in December 2021, down 13.9 percent from November and down 21.8 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $6.0 million in December, compared to $7.4 million in the previous month and $6.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in December with 1,387 mt, compared to 1,475 mt in November and 1,015 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,342 mt; and Canada, with 1,044 mt.


Tags: flats  North America  tinplate  USA  trading  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

US CRC exports down 4.3 percent in December

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Feb

US cut-length plate exports down 20.8 percent in December

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Feb

US HDG exports down 10.9 percent in December

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Feb

US steel import permits up 5.2 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Feb

US tin plate imports up 51.0 percent in December