﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate exports down 0.2 percent in April

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:44:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,326 mt in April 2021, down 0.2 percent from March but up 46.7 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $7.3 million in April, compared to $7.1 million in the previous month and $3.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in April with 1,832 mt, compared to 1,942 mt in March and 376 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,821 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,211 mt.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  flats  trading  tinplate  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Jun

US plates in coil exports down 2.4 percent in April
15  Jun

US CRC exports down 2.0 percent in April
07  Jun

US tin plate imports down 60 percent in April
04  Jun

US plates in coil imports up 35.1 percent in April
02  Jun

US CRC imports down 29.7 percent in April