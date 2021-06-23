US tin plate exports down 0.2 percent in April

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:44:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,326 mt in April 2021, down 0.2 percent from March but up 46.7 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $7.3 million in April, compared to $7.1 million in the previous month and $3.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in April with 1,832 mt, compared to 1,942 mt in March and 376 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,821 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,211 mt.