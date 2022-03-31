US Supreme Court rejects Turkish exporters’ petition on Section 232 tariff hike

Thursday, 31 March 2022 14:23:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Supreme Court rejected on Monday, March 28, a petition by Turkish steelmakers for a review of the decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the US President Donald Trump had the authority to increase the tariffs under the scope of Section 232. The petitioners were Transpacific Steel, Borusan Mannesmann, Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret, Borusan Mannesmann Pipe US and Jordan International.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in July last year the President is allowed to revise the tariff rates under Section 232 based on national security concerns. In July 2020, The US Court of International Trade (CIT) ruled that Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on steel imports from Turkey was in violation of Section 232 regulations. The court’s opinion said the additional duty “violates statutorily mandated procedures and the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law.”

The measures were introduced in March 2018 as a blanket duty for all steel imports, though some exceptions applied, and then the rates were hiked from 25 percent to 50 percent on steel imports from Turkey in August of the same year. The additional duty of 25 percent remained in force until May 2019

Borusan Mannesmann, one of the Turkish exporters affected by the tariffs, stated that the company has been paid back the additional tariffs of more than $14 million as a result of the CIT decision and now this has to be returned to the US Customs Authority as the Supreme Court has rejected the petition. However, the company said that this amount was already set aside, so this will not bring forth any additional expenses.

The pipe maker also pointed out that duties of $36 million which were paid back to the company by the US for pipe shipments made during 2018-19 for the GCX Project now have to be returned again to US Customs. However, a duty exemption was granted for these shipments earlier, and so the company is conducting a separate legal action regarding the return of these duties.