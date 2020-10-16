﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 9.9 percent in August

Friday, 16 October 2020 20:23:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 31,165 mt in August 2020, up 9.9 percent from July and down 12.5 percent from August 2019 levels. By value structural pipe and tube imports totaled $29.4 million in August 2020, compared to $26.1 million in the previous month and $40.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in August, with 22,489 mt, compared to 20,824 mt in July and 19,966 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in August include Mexico, with 4,421 mt; and Korea, with 1,689 mt.


Tags: North America  trading  imp/exp statistics  USA  tubing   tubular  pipe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Oct

US mechanical tubing imports down 2.5 percent in August
12  Oct

US OCTG imports down 32.1 percent in August
06  Oct

US standard pipe imports down 2.6 percent in August
23  Sep

US structural pipe and tube exports down 17.3 percent in July
21  Sep

US OCTG exports down 20.4 percent in July