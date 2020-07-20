US structural pipe and tube imports up 6.9 percent in May

Monday, 20 July 2020 09:38:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 27,307 mt in May 2020, up 6.9 percent from April and up 9.0 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $25.3 million in May 2020, compared to $26.8 million in the previous month and $36.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in May, with 17,285 mt, compared to 14,638 mt in April and 13,941 mt in May 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in May include Mexico, with 3,634 mt; Korea, with 2,012 mt; and China, with 1,094 mt.