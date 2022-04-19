﻿
US structural pipe and tube imports up 5.9 percent in February

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 21:59:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 31,583 mt in February 2022, up 5.9 percent from January and up 13.8 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $61.7 million in February 2022, compared to $60.3 million in January and $38.3 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in February, with 14,991 mt, compared to 16,312 mt in January and 19,797 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in February include Mexico, with 7,939 mt; South Korea, with 5,164 mt; and Taiwan, with 1,689 mt.


