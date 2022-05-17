﻿
US structural pipe and tube imports up 50.8 percent in March

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 19:35:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 47,626 mt in March 2022, up 50.8 percent from February and up 37.4 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $85.0 million in March 2022, compared to $61.7 million in February and $53.2 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in March, with 24,455 mt, compared to 14,991 mt in February and 24,854 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in March include Mexico, with 8,513 mt; South Korea, with 5,074 mt; Turkey, with 3,053 mt; and Taiwan, with 1,782 mt.


