US structural pipe and tube imports up 37.6 percent in August

Monday, 18 October 2021 22:21:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 37,481 mt in August 2021, up 37.6 percent from July and up 20.3 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $74.6 million in August 2021, compared to $55.0 million in July and $29.4 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in August, with 17,819 mt, compared to 15,747 mt in July and 22,489 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in August include Spain, with 7,588 mt; and Mexico, with 6,968 mt.


