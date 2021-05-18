﻿
English
US structural pipe and tube imports up 24.9 percent in March

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 20:04:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 34,661 mt in March 2021, up 24.9 percent from February but down 10.7 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $53.2 million in March 2021, compared to $38.3 million in February and $33.8 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in March, with 24,854 mt, compared to 19,797 mt in February and 21,247 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in March include Mexico, with 6,649 mt.


Tags: tubular  trading  tubing   North America  pipe  USA  imp/exp statistics


