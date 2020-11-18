US structural pipe and tube imports up 2.4 percent in September

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 20:50:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 31,929 mt in September 2020, up 2.4 percent from August and up 1.9 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $28.2 million in September 2020, compared to $29.4 million in the previous month and $38.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in September, with 23,550 mt, compared to 22,490 mt in August and 21,469 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in September include Mexico, with 5,252 mt. There were no other significant sources (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube imports in September.