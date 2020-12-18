﻿
English
US structural pipe and tube imports up 1.9 percent in October

Friday, 18 December 2020 20:30:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 32,557 mt in October 2020, up 1.9 percent from September and up 3.6 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $31.3 million in October 2020, compared to $28.2 million in the previous month and $38.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in October, with 21,348 mt, compared to 23,550 mt in September and 24,602 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in October include Mexico, with 6,484 mt; and Germany, with 1,326 mt.


