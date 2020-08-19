US structural pipe and tube imports up 14.9 percent in June

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 20:38:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 31,363 mt in June 2020, up 14.9 percent from May and up 4.3 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $28.7 million in June 2020, compared to $25.3 million in the previous month and $31.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in June, with 23,050 mt, compared to 17,285 mt in May and 15,846 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in June include Mexico, with 5,113 mt; and Taiwan, with 1,012 mt.