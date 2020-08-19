﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 14.9 percent in June

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 20:38:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 31,363 mt in June 2020, up 14.9 percent from May and up 4.3 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $28.7 million in June 2020, compared to $25.3 million in the previous month and $31.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in June, with 23,050 mt, compared to 17,285 mt in May and 15,846 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in June include Mexico, with 5,113 mt; and Taiwan, with 1,012 mt.


Tags: pipe  USA  trading  North America  tubular  tubing   imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

US mechanical tubing imports up 0.3 percent in June
07  Aug

US standard pipe imports down 18.3 percent in June
30  Jul

US OCTG imports down 37.7 percent in June
27  Jul

US line pipe exports up 25.8 percent in May
22  Jul

US structural pipe and tube exports down 19.4 percent in May