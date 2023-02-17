﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 13.6 percent in December

Friday, 17 February 2023 21:27:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 33,194 mt in December 2022, up 13.6 percent from November and up 3.1 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $49.1 million in December 2022, compared to $49.6 million in November and $72.7 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in December, with 14,067 mt, compared to 17,657 mt in November and 4,331 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in December include South Korea, with 7,979 mt; Mexico, with 6,887 mt; and China, with 1,046 mt.


Tags: Tubing Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US ITC votes to maintain AD duties on rectangular pipe and tube from Taiwan

13 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 28.1 percent in December

08 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 8.6 percent in November

26 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.7 percent in November

23 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.4 percent in October

20 Dec | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.3 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 24.7 percent in September

23 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.3 percent in August

20 Oct | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 2.5 percent in August

19 Oct | Steel News

Zekelman to close California steel conduit plant, blames imports

05 Oct | Steel News