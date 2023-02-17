US structural pipe and tube imports up 13.6 percent in December

Friday, 17 February 2023 21:27:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 33,194 mt in December 2022, up 13.6 percent from November and up 3.1 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $49.1 million in December 2022, compared to $49.6 million in November and $72.7 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in December, with 14,067 mt, compared to 17,657 mt in November and 4,331 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in December include South Korea, with 7,979 mt; Mexico, with 6,887 mt; and China, with 1,046 mt.