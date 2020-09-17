US structural pipe and tube imports down 9.5 percent in July

Thursday, 17 September 2020 19:41:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 28,368 mt in July 2020, down 9.5 percent from June and down 10.1 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $26.1 million in July 2020, compared to $28.7 million in the previous month and $37.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in July, with 20,824 mt, compared to 23,050 mt in June and 18,812 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in July include Mexico, with 5,216 mt.