US structural pipe and tube imports down 7.4 percent in January

Monday, 21 March 2022 21:15:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 29,823 mt in January 2022, down 7.4 percent from December and down 14.6 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $60.3 million in January 2022, compared to $72.7 million in December and $43.3 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in January, with 16,312 mt, compared to 15,055 mt in December and 26,233 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in January include Mexico, with 5,649 mt; China, with 2,043 mt; Korea, with 1,454 mt; and UAE, with 1,234 mt.