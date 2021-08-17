US structural pipe and tube imports down 3.6 percent in June

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 17:37:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 32,714 mt in June 2021, down 3.6 percent from May and up 4.3 percent from June 2020. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $59.5 million in June 2021, compared to $57.9 million in May and $28.7 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in June, with 20,016 mt, compared to 21,485 mt in May and 23,051 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in June include Mexico, with 7,326 mt; and Spain, with 2,219 mt.