US structural pipe and tube imports down 21.2 percent in April

Thursday, 16 June 2022 17:53:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 37,522 mt in April 2022, down 21.2 percent from March but up 5.7 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $71.5 million in April 2022, compared to $85.0 million in March and $54.4 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in April, with 19,341 mt, compared to 24,455 mt in March and 21,598 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in April include Mexico, with 8,699 mt; Turkey, with 3,388 mt; South Korea, with 1,802mt; and Taiwan, with 1,521 mt.