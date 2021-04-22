US structural pipe and tube imports down 20.6 percent in February

Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:54:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 27,751 mt in February 2021, down 20.6 percent from January but up 9.7 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $38.3 million in February 2021, compared to $43.3 million in January and $24.4 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in February, with 19,797 mt, compared to 26,233 mt in January and 18,430 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in February include Mexico, with 5,631 mt.