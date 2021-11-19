﻿
US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.1 percent in September

Friday, 19 November 2021
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 31,067 mt in September 2021, down 17.1 percent from August and down 2.7 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $70.8 million in September 2021, compared to $74.6 million in August and $28.2 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in September, with 21,139 mt, compared to 17,879 mt in August and 23,550 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in September include Mexico, with 3,939 mt; China, with 1,607 mt; and India, with 1,030 mt.


