﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 16.7 percent in July

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 20:25:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 27,246 mt in July 2021, down 16.7 percent from June and down 3.9 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $55.0 million in July 2021, compared to $59.5 million in June and $26.1 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in July, with 15,747 mt, compared to 20,016 mt in June and 20,825 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in July include Mexico, with 6,885 mt; and Vietnam, with 1,579 mt.


Tags: tubing   pipe  USA  tubular  North America  trading  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Sep

US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.8 percent in July
15 Sep

US standard pipe imports down 7.8 percent in July
14 Sep

US line pipe imports down 28.4 percent in July
13 Sep

US OCTG imports up 5.4 percent in July
26 Aug

US OCTG exports down 3.0 percent in June