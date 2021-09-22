US structural pipe and tube imports down 16.7 percent in July

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 20:25:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 27,246 mt in July 2021, down 16.7 percent from June and down 3.9 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $55.0 million in July 2021, compared to $59.5 million in June and $26.1 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in July, with 15,747 mt, compared to 20,016 mt in June and 20,825 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in July include Mexico, with 6,885 mt; and Vietnam, with 1,579 mt.