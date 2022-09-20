﻿
English
US structural pipe and tube imports down 15.9 percent in July

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 20:28:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 31,842 mt in July 2022, down 15.9 percent from June and down 1.1 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $69.6 million in July 2022, compared to $71.8 million in June and $55.0 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in July, with 18,210 mt, compared to 19,389 in June and 15,747 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in July include Mexico, with 8,261 mt; Finland, with 1,683 mt; and South Korea, with 1,578 mt.


