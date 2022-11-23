US structural pipe and tube imports down 11.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 22:06:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 38,731 mt in September 2022, up 24.7 percent from August and up 24.6 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $64.4 million in September 2022, compared to $66.3 million in August and $70.8 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in September, with 17,101 mt, compared to 19,692 mt in August and 21,139 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US structural pipe and tube imports include South Korea, with 10,949 mt; and Mexico, with 7,929 mt.