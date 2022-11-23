﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 11.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 22:06:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 38,731 mt in September 2022, up 24.7 percent from August and up 24.6 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $64.4 million in September 2022, compared to $66.3 million in August and $70.8 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in September, with 17,101 mt, compared to 19,692 mt in August and 21,139 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US structural pipe and tube imports include South Korea, with 10,949 mt; and Mexico, with 7,929 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubing Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.3 percent in August

20 Oct | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 2.5 percent in August

19 Oct | Steel News

Zekelman to close California steel conduit plant, blames imports

05 Oct | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 2.8 percent in July

23 Sep | Steel News

Zekelman to start construction on new steel tube galvanizing plant in December

20 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 15.9 percent in July

20 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 25.0 percent in June

18 Aug | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices stable, traders provide additional discounts

10 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports down 18.9 percent in May

26 Jul | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 10.8 percent in May

25 Jul | Steel News