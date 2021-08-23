US structural pipe and tube exports up 8.1 percent in June

Monday, 23 August 2021 19:07:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,247 mt in June 2021, up 8.1 percent from May and up 18.7 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $18.7 million in June, compared to $16.6 million in the previous month and $11.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in June with 5,631 mt, compared to 5,595 mt in May and 4,892 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,405 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in June.