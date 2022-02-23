US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.9 percent in December

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 21:51:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 7,145 mt in December 2021, up 7.9 percent from November but down 19.5 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $15.7 million in December, compared to $15.8 million in the previous month and $13.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in December with 4,331 mt, compared to 3,694 mt in November and 6,371 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,585 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in December.