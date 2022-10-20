﻿
US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.3 percent in August

Thursday, 20 October 2022 22:17:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 13,448 mt in August 2022, up 7.3 percent from July and up 28.1 percent from August 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $33.2 million in August, compared to $27.8 million in the previous month and $21.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in August with 8,738 mt, compared to 6,527 mt in July and 6,525 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,369 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in August.


