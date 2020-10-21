US structural pipe and tube exports up 68.6 percent in August

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 10:30:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,704 mt in August 2020, up 68.6 percent from July and up 4.0 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $14.8 million in August, compared to $9.4 million in the previous month and $14.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in August with 5,269 mt, compared to 3,947 mt in July and 6,024 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,561 mt, and Turks and Caicos, with 2,233 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in August.