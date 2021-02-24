US structural pipe and tube exports up 3.5 percent in December

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 22:02:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 8,878 mt in December 2020, up 3.5 percent from November but down 11.5 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $13.3 million in December, compared to $11.4 million in the previous month and $14.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in December with 6,371 mt, compared to 5,565 mt in November and 6,060 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,342 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in December.