﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 33.6 percent in March

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 19:18:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 13,382 mt in March 2022, up 33.6 percent from February and up 26.3 percent from March 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $27.1 million in March, compared to $20.1 million in the previous month and $17.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in March with 7,843 mt, compared to 4,888 mt in February and 6,597 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,186 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in March.


Tags: pipe tubing  tubular USA North America 

Similar articles

17 May

US structural pipe and tube imports up 50.8 percent in March
22 Apr

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.6 percent in February
19 Apr

US structural pipe and tube imports up 5.9 percent in February
24 Mar

US structural pipe and tube exports up 27.9 percent in January
04 Mar

US ITC votes to continue AD/CVD on rectangular pipe and tube from Turkey, Korea and Mexico
28 Feb

US OCTG exports down 11.0 percent in December
23 Feb

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.9 percent in December
18 Feb

US structural pipe and tube imports down 11.5 percent in December
09 Feb

US OCTG imports up 2.6 percent in December
24 Jan

US structural pipe and tube imports down 11.8 percent in November