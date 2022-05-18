US structural pipe and tube exports up 33.6 percent in March

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 19:18:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 13,382 mt in March 2022, up 33.6 percent from February and up 26.3 percent from March 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $27.1 million in March, compared to $20.1 million in the previous month and $17.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in March with 7,843 mt, compared to 4,888 mt in February and 6,597 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,186 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in March.