US structural pipe and tube exports up 32.2 percent in March

Wednesday, 19 May 2021 20:35:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 16,937 mt in March 2021, up 32.2 percent from February and up 8.9 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $17.2 million in March, compared to $12.7 million in the previous month and $13.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in March with 6,597 mt, compared to 5,345 mt in February and 5,237 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,693 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in March.


