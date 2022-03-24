﻿
US structural pipe and tube exports up 27.9 percent in January

Thursday, 24 March 2022 20:35:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,143 mt in January 2022, up 27.9 percent from December but down 10.4 percent from January 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $18.3 million in January, compared to $15.8 million in the previous month and $16.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in January with 5,040 mt, compared to 4,331 mt in December and 7,296 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,570 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in January.


