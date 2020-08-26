﻿
US structural pipe and tube exports up 24.3 percent in June

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 19:05:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 7,674 mt in June 2020, up 24.3 percent from May but down 25.6 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $11.1 million in June, compared to $8.5 million in the previous month and $15.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in June with 4,837 mt, compared to 3,958 mt in May and 5,057 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,142 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in June.


