US structural pipe and tube exports up 14.9 percent in January

Monday, 22 March 2021 19:54:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,209 mt in January 2021, up 14.9 percent from December and up 6.5 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $16.4 million in January, compared to $13.3 million in the previous month and $15.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in January with 7,296 mt, compared to 6,371 mt in December and 5,189 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,586 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in January.


