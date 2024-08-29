 |  Login 
US structural pipe and tube exports down 8.9 percent in June from May

Thursday, 29 August 2024 01:56:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,472 mt in June this year, down 8.9 percent from May and down 7.8 percent from June last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $17.1 million in June, compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $19.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in June with 5,461 mt, compared to 5,647 mt in May and 4,821 mt in June last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 3,660 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube in June.


