US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.9 percent in April

Thursday, 23 June 2022 17:40:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 12,728 mt in April 2022, down 4.9 percent from March but up 39.8 percent from April 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $26.1 million in April, compared to $27.1 million in the previous month and $16.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in April with 8,046 mt, compared to 7,843 mt in March and 5,675 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,748 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in April.