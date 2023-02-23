US structural pipe and tube exports down 22.8 percent in December

Thursday, 23 February 2023 21:59:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 6,658 mt in December 2022, down 22.8 percent from November and down 6.8 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $12.9 million in December, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $15.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in December with 3,865 mt, compared to 3,063 mt in November and 4,331 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,377 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in December.