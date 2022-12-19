US structural pipe and tube exports down 22.6 percent in October

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,651 mt in October 2022, down 22.6 percent from September but up 6.7 percent from October 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $17.4 million in October, compared to $26.9 million in the previous month and $21.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in October with 5,251 mt, compared to 6,567 mt in September and 4,434 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,095 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in October.


