US structural pipe and tube exports down 21.5 percent in February

Friday, 23 April 2021 19:07:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 8,015 mt in February 2021, down 21.5 percent from January and down 21.2 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $12.7 million in February, compared to $16.4 million in the previous month and $14.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in February with 5,345 mt, compared to 7,296 mt in January and 5,159 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,429 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in February.


