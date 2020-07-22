﻿
US structural pipe and tube exports down 19.4 percent in May

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:08:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 6,173 mt in May 2020, down 19.4 percent from April and down 43.4 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $8.5 million in May, compared to $9.9 million in the previous month and $19.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in May with 3,958 mt, compared to 3,706 mt in April and 4,391 mt in May 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,012 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in May.


